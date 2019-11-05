Here’s a look at the zoning cases the Cobb Planning Commission considered Tuesday, Nov. 5. This list is typically published four times a month — before and after the first Cobb Planning Commission hearing and again before and after Cobb Board of Commissioners’ decisions. Items that are continued will be heard first at the next commission zoning hearing. Items that are held will be heard at the end of the next zoning hearing. Generally, cases may be held only twice, but they can be continued without limit.
1Z-71 POPE & LAND ENTERPRISES, INC. (McCamy Investments, L.P.; McCamy Properties, LLC; BK Properties, L.P.; and VKEP-T LLC, owners) requesting rezoning from R-20, RA-4, GC, O&I, and NS to PVC for the purpose of Mixed-Use Development in Land Lots 364, 365, 428, and 429 of the 16 District. Located on the southwest corner of Chastain Road and Chastain Meadows Parkway, east of the I-575 off-ramp. DENIED
2Z-43 EMBRY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LLC (Estate of Edna Clara Thompson Morris and Deborah M. Osborne, owners) requesting rezoning from RM-12 and R-20 to RM-8 for the purpose of a townhome community in Land Lot 181 of the 17 District. Located on at the southeast side of Cooper Lake Road, south of Vinings Lake Drive (32 and 34 Cooper Lake Road). HELD
3Z-45 WS HOTELS LLC (WG-75 Partnership, owner) requesting rezoning from LRC & GC to CRC for the purpose of a hotel in Land Lot 55 of the 20 District. Located on the north side of Hickory Grove Road and on the south side of Hickory Grove Place (1550 Hickory Grove Road). CONTINUED
4Z-52 WLM HOLDINGS, LLC (WLM Holdings, LLC, owners) requesting rezoning from O&I to NRC for the purpose of a landscape company in Land Lot 44 of the 18 District. Located on the south side of Veterans Memorial Highway, the north side of Wallace Road, and on the west side of Cooks Road (76 Veterans Memorial Highway). APPROVED
5Z-56 KO MANAGEMENT, INC. (The Estate of Lewis E. Lee; KO Management, Inc., owner) requesting rezoning from R-20 and NRC to RA-5 for the purpose of a residential subdivision in Land Lots 37 and 39 of the 17 and 18 District. Located on the West side of Mableton Parkway; north side of Wood Valley Road; and on the east side of Glore Circle. CONTINUED
6Z-59 DAVEST ENTERPRISES, LLC (Davest Enterprises, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from LRO and NRC to NRC for an assisted living/personal care in Land Lot 37 of the 20 District. Located on the west side of Cobb Parkway, north of Cedarcrest Road (4707 North Cobb Parkway). WITHDRAWN WITHOUT PREJUDICE
7Z-65 HRA INVESTMENTS, LLC (HRA Investments, LLC, owner) requesting rezoning from GC to NRC for the purpose of light auto repair and retail in Land Lot 46 of the 18 District. Located on the north side of Veterans Memorial Highway, west of Pebblebrook Road (399 Veterans Memorial Highway). APPROVED
8. Z-67 20 HOLDINGS, LLC (20 Holdings, LLC; Eastside Baptist Church, Inc., owners) requesting rezoning from R-20 to RM-8 for the purpose of townhomes in Land Lots 208, 209, and 225 of the 17 District. Located on the southeast intersection of Sandtown Road and Osborne Road; northwesterly intersection of Austell Road and Sandtown Road (1501, 1521 Sandtown Road and a portion of 1528 Austell Road). CONTINUED
9LUP-22 CECILE FERGUSON (Cecile E. Ferguson, owner) requesting a Land Use Permit (Renewal) for the purpose of backyard chickens/poultry in Land Lot 344 of the 16 District. Located on the south side of Blackwell Road, east of Mountain Ridge Drive (1632 Blackwell Road). APPROVED
10LUP-23 RENEIKA ROGAN (Bavan Properties, Inc., owner) requesting a Land Use Permit (Renewal) for the purpose of personal care home in Land Lot 1142 of the 19 District. Located on the Northeast corner of Clay Road and Golden Circle (4945 Golden Circle). CONTINUED
11LUP-24 JEFF RANDOL (Jeffrey Randol and Karen Randol, owners) requesting a Land Use Permit for the purpose of temporary medical hardship to allow a recreational vehicle for housing in Land Lot 166 of the 16 District. Located on the southeast side of Remington Court, east of Trickum Road (2266 Remington Court). APPROVED
12SLUP-16 BALDWIN PAVING CO., INC (Tippins Family Properties, LLC, owner) requesting a Special Land Use Permit for the purpose of concrete crushing/recycling in Land Lots 940 and 985 of the 19 District. Located on the west side of Sanders Road, south of Flint Hill Road (4200 Sanders Road). DENIED
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.