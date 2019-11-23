Pope Francis lands in Japan for the first papal visit in decades
Pope Francis has landed in Japan to begin a four-day tour of the country, the first papal visit to the land in nearly four decades.
The Pontiff is scheduled to meet with Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and visit a number of memorial sites, according to a statement from the Vatican.
On Sunday, Francis will travel to Nagasaki and Hiroshima, where the United States dropped atomic bombs to end World War II. He will deliver a remarks on nuclear weapons in the Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Hypocenter Park and celebrate a mass in the city’s baseball stadium. He will then travel to Hiroshima to visit the Peace Memorial.
Gerard Powers, the director of Catholic Peacebuilding Network at the Kroc Institute at the University of Notre Dame, said the visit had a personal significance for Francis.
“When Pope Francis entered the Jesuits, he wanted to become a missionary to Japan,” he said.
The theme of the visit, according to the Vatican, is “protect all life.” Powers said the Pope is expected to call for the end of nuclear “modernization” programs and a re-commitment to the arms control frameworks.
Gay man in Russia forced into hiding over YouTube interview
A gay Russian man is in hiding after Russian authorities opened a criminal case over a YouTube video in which he was interviewed by children, a case that has drawn attention from human-rights activists.
Maxim Pankratov told CNN he was facing threats and a potentially lengthy prison sentence for appearing in the video discussing his life as an openly gay man in Russia.
“It was a normal conversation about my life and they want to put me in jail,” he said.
The video, originally posted on the Russian-language “Real Talk” YouTube channel, featured four children interviewing Pankratov, 22, about his life and his identity as a gay man.
The format of the video is simple: Pankratov and his interviewers face each other in chairs against a blue background, and the children ask simple questions: “How did you know you were gay?” and “Are there guys who like other guys?”
“I thought it was a normal conversation with children, there was no discussion of sex,” Pankratov said. “It was about what it’s like to be a gay man in Russia and how I live. We wanted to show society that you can be tolerant.”
But earlier this month, the Investigative Committee, Russia’s top law-enforcement body, opened a criminal case alleging that the video amounted to “violent acts of a sexual nature,” Russian state news agency RIA-Novosti reported.
Russia has a record of official hostility toward gay rights. In 2013, a law — which prohibits public discussion of gay rights and relationships anywhere children may be present — has drawn widespread international condemnation.
— From wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.