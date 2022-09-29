WOODSTOCK -
A food pantry based in Woodstock is hosting a lantern festival in November, which will benefit both the pantry and community.
Never Alone Food Pantry will host its inaugural "Be the Light" lantern festival and parade Nov. 5, inviting the community to visit Etowah River Park for an evening of fun, food and
fellowship that "will light up the night with love and hope."
"
Proceeds from the event will directly impact the Cherokee County community through the client choice food pantry and remote distributions.
The parade will start at 4 p.m. at Etowah River Park, 600 Brown Industrial Parkway in Canton.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children. A family of four pack is also available at $50. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/3E6x0By.
