A woman who was shot at 595 Riverside Parkway in Austell after 3 p.m. Tuesday has been taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, the Cobb County Police Department reports.
“We currently do not have an update on her condition nor do we have any suspect information for release. This is still an active investigation,” said Officer Wayne Delk, Cobb police spokesman.
Community activist Monica DeLancy forwarded the MDJ an email from Silver Creek Apartments, which it sent out at 3:50 p.m.
"Unfortunately, it has come to our attention that there is currently an active shooter on the property," Silver Creek says in its email. "Please be sure to stay indoors until we have further information. Any time events of this nature happen, we like to inform our residents in hopes of strengthening the community watch efforts. We would also like to provide a few safety tips in hopes of deterring any future incidents:
Be vigilant. If you suspect suspicious activity around your home, your neighbors' homes, or in your neighborhood, please report it to the police immediately.
Report any suspicious persons or criminal activity to the police immediately.
Keep your car locked and all personal items secured
Always lock your doors and windows
Never open the door to strangers. If a stranger asks to use your phone, offer to make the call for them
Do your activities in pairs-have a companion for shopping, walking, etc.
Don't leave your purse or packages visible in your car, put them on the floor or in your trunk.
"As we are all very aware, crime has no zip code and can happen any place at any time. Taking precautionary measures listed above will help protect you and your assets wherever you go, such as malls, gas stations, parking lots, work, as well as your community. Please be safe and aware of your surroundings," Silver Creek Apartments writes.
Added DeLancy: "It’s unfortunate that our children had to come home from school today to police investigating the shooting. Please pray for our community."
