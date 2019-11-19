The holiday season is always extremely busy, but for author and playwright Anthony Lamarr, this year is particularly jam-packed with Christmas-themed projects. His latest novel “Every Year, Every Christmas” came out Nov. 11, as well as Lamarr’s Christmas-inspired play, “The Long Goodbye,” being set for a revival this December with Atlanta’s New African Grove Theatre Company.
The idea for the newly released novel, “Every Year, Every Christmas,” came to Lamarr one day when he listened to the holiday song of the same name by Luther Vandross. When asked how the song inspired him, Lamarr revealed that on top of being an author and playwright, he is a lyricist who couldn’t help but to look deeper into the song, “I’ve always had a thing for lyrics, and the first time I heard this song, it didn’t come off like most Christmas songs to where it is jolly or merry … it was kind of a sad, hopeful song. And when I heard it I thought, ‘There’s a story here.’ And after a while of listening to it, I started creating a story in my mind.” The lyrics to the Vandross tune tell a story of a man who waits every Christmas for a woman he loves to return, but it seems she never does. Lamarr’s novel brings these lyrics to life with the story of Bryant and Cassie, two strangers who meet on Christmas Eve in an unforgettable chance meeting at a cafe that keeps Bryant coming back every year. Lamarr also pays homage to his previous job as a staff writer at the Marietta Daily Journal by making the main character, Bryant, a reporter for the MDJ.
This is Lamarr’s third novel and he admitted it may have been his favorite to write due to how much he loves the Vandross Christmas tune but also just how much he appreciates the holiday season.
“I have this thing for Christmas, it makes me feel good and I like writing stories that make me and others feel good during this special time of year,” he said.
As for Lamarr’s other Christmas-themed piece, he wrote a dramedy play titled “The Long Goodbye” that originally debuted in December 2018 after being selected for a National Black Theatre Festival Readers’ Theatre selection the previous year. Lamarr describes the play as “a contemporary ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ not the storyline but the premise that life is still beautiful, life is still wonderful, despite whatever may happen.”
The play follows the story of a mother who loses her only child, her 30-year-old daughter, on Christmas morning. The mother becomes stuck in the Christmas season (never taking her Christmas tree down), telling herself that her daughter didn’t pass and that she instead simply went away until she got better. Although the play may sound sad, Lamarr assures that it is a comedy at its core.
The play was such a resounding success last year that the New African Grove Theatre Company has revived it for this year’s holiday season.
Lamarr said is he is currently in talks with actress Rae Dawn Chong to finance a film production of the play and get the project off the ground within the few upcoming years.
Lamarr, who has written in multiple styles and for various projects, even offered up some sage advice to aspiring writers: “Write about things you like so you’ll enjoy the process. Because we spend so much time, whether it’s a book, or a play, whether it’s a screenplay or even reporting, you spend so much time researching and interviewing that you got to be doing something you like.”
“Every Year, Every Christmas” can be found in all major bookstores, and the play “The Long Goodbye” is set to hit the stage starting weekends December 13th through December 22nd at the South Fulton Arts Center. Tickets can be bought at www.newafricangrove.com. If you want to check out more of Lamarr’s work, go to www.antmarbooks.com.
