The illegal immigration disaster is taking place right now in Cobb County! Don’t believe me? Then just read your local newspaper! The evidence is clear and compelling from reading stories printed in the MDJ from a recent week – they tell of vicious crimes committed by illegal immigrants raping and assaulting our children right in our home town – it’s just sickening!
Come on folks where is the outrage? These are not stories from hundreds of miles away or another distant state but all of these disgusting crimes happened just in July right here in Cobb County! I’m still looking for the upside to this open borders madness embraced by our elected politicians – sadly, I am not seeing it.
Eugene Williams
Marietta
