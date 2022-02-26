MARIETTA — Arrinten Page’s dunk with 8 seconds left gave Wheeler a 63-62 lead and it held on to defeat Westlake on Friday in the second round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
With 33.2 seconds to play, the Lions led 62-58 after free throws from Jalal Mckie. Isaiah Collier then drove the ball to the net, getting fouled along the way, and made his free throw pulled the Wildcats within one with 25.6 left.
Westlake had another chance to make it a two possession game, but a double-teamed Mckie was called for traveling and turned it over with 22.5 seconds to play. Juvon Gamory inbounded the ball and found an open Page for the eventual game winner.
Westlake had a final possession, but were unable to find the net.
“I said (Westlake) was going to come in and make shots, and they did,” Wheeler coach Larry Thompson said. “I said those guys are going to come in and they are going to defend very well, and they did. And I said it was going to be one of those games where who has the ball last wins the basketball game. They had the ball last, we were just in a little better of a position on that possession than we had been all night.”
Wheeler (25-4) advanced to the quarterfinals on their path toward a potential third straight state championship. The Wildcats will travel to Grovetown next week.
After Wheeler dominated the first quarter, the Lions took control in the second. Westlake went on a 15-5 run, including 11 points and three 3s from Mckie, who led the team with 23 points, to go up 24-19 for its biggest lead of the game with just under three minutes to play.
The Wildcats regrouped and attempted to chip away at the lead, but were unable to take it back before the half. Kyle Burns, who had 14 points, scored Wheeler’s final six points of the quarter, and it trailed 28-25 at halftime.
The teams went back-and-forth with the lead in the third quarter. The Lions started quick, with a 3 from Gaddis Heath, along with six points from Rudrecas Rouse, to take its biggest lead of the game at 36-27.
Wheeler went on a 12-2 run of its own, with five points from Isaiah Collier, to go up 39-38 and regain the lead for the first time since the second period.
Heath drove the ball to the basket and quickly regained the lead for Westlake, but Collier swiftly took it back with a 3-pointer. Kweli Brice then responded with a 3 of his own, and the Lions went on to finish the quarter on a 5-2 run to take the 48-45 lead going into the final quarter of play.
The fourth quarter saw the teams trade the lead five times. Wheeler, behind 10 points from Collier, went on to outscore Westlake 18-14. Collier finished as the leading scorer for the Wildcats with 23 points.
“I’d be lying if I said it doesn’t feel good,” Thompson said. “But, it sucks that somebody has to go home in a game like that, because that was great. I feel great about the win, (but) I feel indifferent about how we played, because we didn’t play very well, but kudos to Westlake because it's all because of what they did to us (Friday).”
