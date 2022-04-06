AUGUSTA — There have been 60 Par 3 tournaments played at Augusta National Golf Club on the day before the first round of the Masters.
No winner of the Par 3 has gone on to win the big tournament. If the trend continues, it means two players who eliminated themselves from contention Wednesday.
Mike Weir, the 2003 Masters champion, and Mackenzie Hughes both shot 4-under par and were declared co-winners of the annual event. There was no playoff because inclement weather forced the cancellation of the remainder of the round at 3:42 p.m.
Weir, has made only one cut since 2014, so he likely is not as concerned. Hughes, playing in his third Masters, finished tied for 40th last year.
Larry Mize, the 1987 champion, tied for third with Kevin Na and Cameron Davis at 4-under par.
Jason Kokrak had the highlight of the day, making the only hole-in-one in the event. He aced the 130-yard fourth hole.
Dude what?
In recent years, Augusta National has tried to freshen its image from being an out-of-touch club to a group that is more with the times.
A lot of that credit has to be given to chairman Fred Ridley. Under his watch, there has been the continuation of the Drive, Chip & Putt competition that has brought a youthful element to the days leading to Masters week. He also established the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship, which has been a boon for women’s golf.
Now, it seems Ridley wants to reach a true mainstream audience — and that is where the guys from Dude Perfect come in.
Dude Perfect is a group of five guys — Tyler Toney, twins Cory and Coby Cotton, Garrett Hilbert and Cody Jones — who were roommates at Texas A&M. They are famous for their YouTube videos of trick shots and stunts, to the tune of 57 million followers.
“My first reaction was, who are these guys? I’ve never heard of them,” Ridley said.
“But it was something that I got comfortable with very quickly. No. 1, these are very upstanding young men who it was obvious to me in some discussions — some third-party discussions of people who had been dealing with them and things they actually said on video — they had the utmost respect and reverence for Augusta National. And so it was really part of our continuing effort to be relevant to different age groups and, you know, I understand that — well, going in, we knew that this group had 57 million followers on YouTube, and that sort of got my attention.”
One video — “All Sports Golf Battle at the Masters” — shows Dude Perfect, along with PGA Tour star Bryson DeChambeau, playing Augusta’s Amen Corner (holes 11-13) with Frisbees, Nerf footballs, croquet mallets, baseball bats and pool cues. As one might imagine, it was a unique sight around the fabled grounds, but the video had been watched more than 6.2 million times leading into the tournament.
“I think it accomplished what we wanted to,” Ridley said. “I’ve heard from a number of my law partners who have teenage children who said, ‘This is great. My kids want to go out and play golf.’ That’s sort of the idea.”
While unorthodox to some traditionalists, it likely will not be the last time Augusta National opens its doors for something like this.
“We’ll look at more things like that, but always through a lens of our culture and respect for the game and respect for the institution in this place,” Ridley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.