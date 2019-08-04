Marietta Square sounds a little different Tuesday evenings: that’s when the bluegrass musicians come out and jam.
Dan Daniel, guitar player and president of the Southeastern Bluegrass Association, said the tradition goes back ten years, and on nice days, enough musicians may come around to form multiple jam bands.
“It depends on the weather and what folks are doing,” he said. “In the summertime when the weather is nice, we could have as many as three different jams going down there, and we might have anywhere from 25 to 50 listeners.”
The typical jam band could consist of a guitar, fiddle, banjo, mandolin and bass, and sometimes the players are joined by singers or dobro players. A dobro is a type of resonator guitar played with a finger slide and beloved by bluegrass aficionados.
Daniel said he loves seeing the look on shoppers’ faces when they hear the live performances.
“Oh, we get requests for pictures, sometimes we get requests to do songs,” he said. “We don’t charge anything. It’s free and open to the public, and we do it because we love it, not because we get paid for it.”
Daniel, a Marietta resident, said he grew up in a musical household, singing in church and teaching himself to play guitar when he was nine, but his love of bluegrass came later.
“As I grew older I kind of drifted towards the country side of music, and I played in some country groups until I got a little older, and in 1969, a gentleman invited me to go to the Bluegrass Festival, and so we did, and I just fell in love with it.”
He said for him and many other bluegrass lovers, part of the draw is the genre’s history and its place in American music.
“It’s really a genre that is made up of all the different types of music that were brought to this country,” he said. “The Scotch-Irish brought the guitars and the fiddle from Scotland and Ireland. The banjo migrated from Africa to the United States and found its way into the Appalachian Mountains and got modified to the style that it is today. It is a mixture of Scotch-Irish hymns and jigs and reels and that type of thing.”
To hear the players for yourself, just head to Marietta Square on Tuesday evening over by the Australian Bakery on South Park Square. Daniel said the musicians typically arrive and start warming up around 5 p.m. and play until about 10 p.m.
