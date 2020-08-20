Perfection — is that what the MDJ reporter expected? I was absolutely disappointed to read the front page article (8/18) about the first day of virtual school with the CTLS system on the front page. It was remarkably negative and really failed to grasp the overall experience of our students, teachers and support staff.
If you think it was bad for teachers to be helping kids with technology issues (which they had been trained to do over the last 3 weeks, sounds like teaching also), would you rather the children leave the virtual classroom and call tech support? This would have been silly. The first week of school has always included a portion of “getting to know you”/admin/rules/etc.
The author of this article did a huge disservice by not recognizing the situation we are in and instead acted like a tabloid muckraker. To the editor, I am disappointed that you did not give some advice and send the reporter back to the computer to edit/revise/reflect. It was simply not in keeping with good journalism.
You can do better, and our community that is working hard to do the best it can, deserves better as well.
Shelley O’Malley
Marietta
