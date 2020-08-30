Today on the news a woman was crying because her relatives were in a nursing home and they both died of the COVID virus. She wanted answers from the mayor of New York as to why they died there instead of a hospital.
Well, I believe that we all need to stop blaming someone else for what has happened to us — blame China if you must.
I could ask her why she wasn’t taking care of her relatives, but would that solve anything? No. This was a totally new experience for all of us and no one knew for sure how to take care those who were (are) infected.
We need to stop looking to others for answers and get on with your own life.
J A Painter
Marietta
