MARIETTA -- Walton is now poised to go for its sixth straight state championship in earnest after a three-set sweep of Harrison in Thursday's Region 3AAAAAAA championship at Marietta Garden.
The Lady Raiders will begin the playoff road with a first-round match at home Tuesday against Campbell, the fourth seed from Region 2AAAAAAA.
Harrison will host McEachern.
Walton (18-1) efficiently took care of business Thursday, winning the first set 25-18 and then claiming the next two sets 25-18 and 25-14.
“We’re executing really well, and they did a good job of staying calm,” Walton coach Suzanne Fitzgerald said. “We did have a little bit of trouble on defense. It was a quick adjustment we had to make, and I say, the first time we played (Harrison), we knew that we had made some errors offensively in our decision-making on our blocking, and I think we cleaned up those areas and made some great adjustments. I’m glad we had this matchup before we’re going into (the state playoffs), because (Harrison is) a tough opponent.”
Harrison (18-15) stayed close early in the first set and trailed only 11-10 when the Lady Raiders -- fueled by three kills from Lia Ekendahl and two kills from Mary Neal -- outscored the Harrison 14-5 the rest of the way to win the set.
The second set was more of the same. Walton went on a 7-2 run -- with Aviah Miller contributing two kills -- to widen its lead from 13-11 to 20-13 and take control.
The final set was all Walton. The Lady Raiders led 12-6 and then proceeded to double their lead by going on an 8-2 run. Neal led the way during the surge with three kills, while Miller also had a kill and Ashlyn Goolsby contributed a block.
Neal finished the match with 16 kills and seven digs, Ekendahl had 13 kills and Miller had 12 kills. Emery Dupes had 11 digs, Catherine Cheney finished with eight digs, Kaye Gresham had five kills and Ashlyn Goolsby added 42 assists.
“I think they did really well,” Harrison coach Kim Johnson said. “They were swinging at stuff harder. They weren’t playing scared. They’re playing really strong mentally, and I think there are some areas of improvement, sure, but I’m really proud of the effort and the emotion they put into the game (Thursday).”
Hillgrove 3, North Cobb 1: The Lady Hawks defeated the Lady Warriors in four sets in the consolation match.
Hillgrove (6-9) won the first set 25-19 and came back from a 9-3 deficit to take the second frame 26-24.
North Cobb (26-14) took the third set 25-16, but the Lady Hawks bounced back to claim the fourth 25-22 and clinch the win.
With the victory, Hillgrove will be the third seed from Region 3AAAAAAA and will play Tuesday at East Coweta in a first-round match.
North Cobb, the No. 4 seed, will travel to Newnan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.