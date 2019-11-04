The Walton girls won the Cobb Relays by just eight points over second place Lassiter on Saturday at Mountain View Aquatic Center.
The Kennesaw Mountain won the boys meet and had an easier time of it, out-distancing second place Pope by nearly 40 points.
For the Lady Raiders, one of their bigger wins came in the 200 breaststroke with Caroline Guichard, Wimberly Morgan, Caitlen Jaillet and Sydney Starns inning in 2 minutes, 14.55 seconds. It came after Lassiter won the 400 medley and 200 freestyle relays back-to-back.
The Lady Raiders also prevailed in the girls 200-yard backstroke relay behind Abby Belinski, Emma Thorogood, Abigail Cushing and Vivi Lu (1:55.22), as well as the eight-member 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:38.36.
Lassiter’s Elizabeth Blanco, Elizabeth Tilt, Frances Carson and Allison Brown won the 400 medley in 4:07.98. Rebekah Andress took Tilt’s place in the 200 freestyle, which won in 1:42.31. The same foursome also took the 400 freestyle in 3:45.42, but two of Walton’s relay teams collected points by finishing second and third.
The Lady Trojans (Tilt, Carson, Audrey Holshouser, Abby Peyton) also won the 200 butterfly 1:53.48 with Walton finishing second.
The Kennesaw Mountain boys took first in six events at the Cobb Relays with two of its wins going for team-record times.
The 400 medley (Conor Enabnit, Connor Haigh, Zach Lowe and Adam Ware won in 3:47.81 and the 200 breaststroke (Haigh, Lowe, Ben McClain and Brett Reason) punched in at 1:56.87.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.