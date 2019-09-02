With Connor Old and Zac Shaffer finishing in the top two overall, the Raiders won the invitational meet at the Mobile Challenge of Champions in Mobile, Alabama, beating St. Pius X by 14 points.
Old was the first to cross the finish line with a time of 16 minutes, 34.24 seconds. Shaffer came through four seconds later in 16:38.79. Sam Balboa also finished in the top 10 at 10th.
The teams flipped in the girls meet with St. Pius X beating Walton by nearly 40 points.
Sarah Burwell was the only top 10 finisher at fifth.
Hillgrove girls win at Jekyll Island: All seven Hillgrove runners placed in the top 20 at the Jekyll Island Invitational over the weekend, winning by more than 30 points over runner-up Mandarin (Fla.).
Grace Ellsworth led the way at third, running in 20.04.60 seconds. Sierra Wehrenberg and Ava Brooks took sixth and seventh, respectively. Royal Delay, Meghan Flanagan and Lizzy Smith were 14th, 15th and 16th and Elizabeth Ellis 18th.
Noah Hayes (16:10.30) won individually for the boys, who finished fourth overall.
Marietta boys third, Harrison fourth at Clara Bowl: Kamari Miller won individually at the Clara Bowl in Rome to lead Marietta to a third place finish behind Lambert and Mill Creek.
Harrison took fourth behind Marietta.
James May chipped in for Marietta by taking sixth, and Jared Fortenberry was 12th.
For Harrison, Matthew Wyman took fourth to lead the Hoyas. Brian Boyle was 14th and Mark Ravenscraft 16th.
The Harrison girls also took third behind Riley Perlakowski, who finished third. Anna Windom also placed in the top 10 at eighth.
Wade beats state champ at AT&T Starr Mill: Whitefield Academy standout Devin Wade sped his way through the Starr’s Mill hosted course at Heritage Church, winning the individual title with a time of 15:24.60.
Wade beat second place and defending Class AAAAAAA defending individual champion Kyle Harkabus by more than 20 seconds.
