MARIETTA — The Walker boys won just two games when Bryce Brickhouse started coaching eight years ago with both wins coming against the same team.
At 14-1 to start the current season, the Wolverines have turned a corner.
Now they are about to find out far they have come when they match up against defending Class A private school champion St. Francis today on the road.
So what prompted Walker’s turnaround from a two-win team to being a Region 6A contender? When asked, Brickhouse said it was difficult to explain.
“It’s kind of hard to answer,” Brickhouse said. “I remember back in those days, and we always had the hard work and dedication, but we haven’t had the talent. We live by dedication, discipline, communication and communication. We’ve been trying to build on that for so long. Now our guys are stronger, faster and the talent has caught up.”
Walker’s win total skyrocket the following two seasons, winning seven games in Brickhouse’s second year and 14 his third season in 2014-15. Winning 18 games the next year was good enough for Walker to make the state tournament, and in the last two seasons, the Wolverines advanced past the first round.
The Wolverines’ surge had much to do with the emergence of Robert Baker, who was a freshman when Walker had that two-win season. Baker wrapped up his senior season with a playoff berth in 2016 while averaging 21.6 points a game and 9.9 rebounds. The 6-foot-11 forward is now a senior on the Harvard squad.
As Baker continued to grow and develop during his years at Walker, more talent began filing in behind him with most being home-grown.
Now Brickhouse has arguably the most veteran team he has coached at Walker.
Baker’s brother Chandler is one of five seniors on the team and is the leading scorer with 18.5 points a game. Being the younger sibling, he remembers those early Walker seasons under Brickhouse when it did not produce great results and was impressed with how Brickhouse handled the adversity. .
“I used to watch them play all the time, and when they went through that bad record during those couple of years, he didn’t dwell on it or anything,” Chandler Balker said. “He just kept moving forward about his day and kept trusting the process.”
Fellow senior Burke Chebuhar doesn’t score as much, but often finishes with a double doubles, and Brickhouse labels Chebuhar as his best all-around player.
Senior Omar Cooper, the twin brother of McEachern superstar Sharife Cooper, is in his fourth year with the program and averages 13.4 points and 5.3 assists.
Senior Christopher Newell, who transferred from Hillgrove his sophomore season, is the team’s second leading scorer with 17.6 points per game.
“We’re still the same program in terms of what we believe in,” Brickhouse said. “We kept trying to do things the right way and almost come full circle. Absolutely 90 percent of ur kids are home-grown. We develop from the talent that we have and has been a great fit.”
Brickhouse said Walker is different from other programs in the fact that they can play either fast or slow, depending on who the Wolverines are playing. They can play zone or man defense. They can shoot from the perimeter or drive to the basket. If they have one weakness, it is the lack of size, but makes up for it with speed and aggressiveness.
Walker’s only loss came by one point against Whitefield Academy. The Wolverines already have wins over North Cobb, Hillgrove and Mount Bethel Christian.
