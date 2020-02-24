Omari Cooper’s season-ending injury no longer appears to be a concern.
While Walker would much prefer to have its standout point guard lead the floor, it made the necessary adjustments to remain successful. Now, the Wolverines are in the Class A Private state quarterfinals for the first time since 2002 and the third time in team history.
The Wolverines (21-7) managed to advance by beating Mount Paran Christian 43-41 at home in heroic fashion. To avoid going into overtime, Chandler Baker took an inbounds pass with just 2 seconds remaining in regulation and put it in the basket as the buzzer sounded.
“This was a goal of ours to get past the Sweet 16,” Walker coach Bryce Brickhouse said. “We’re excited but we’re not content. Practices have been more intense and have been pretty focused.”
The Wolverines are going up against a familiar opponent in Region 6A rival Mount Pisgah Christian. The teams split their region matchups, with each winning on the road.
Brickhouse says whichever team jumps out to an early lead will likely be the team that prevails. That was how each team beat each other in their previous two matchups.
“The game plan (against Mount Pisgah) is to play our brand of basketball,” Brickhouse said. “If we do what we do, and they do what they do, the game might go into overtime.”
Walker’s brand of basketball was tested a month ago when Cooper injured his knee cap during warmups prior to its region game at Mount Paran.
Brickhouse said the injury would take three months to heal.
Cooper averaged 13.1 points and 5.3 assists a game prior to his injury, which left the Wolverines in temporary disarray. They went on to lose to the Eagles that night and the next two region games at Pinecrest Academy and at home against Mount Pisgah.
The consecutive losses forced Walker to go back to the basics.
“We continued doing the same thing that we always did,” Brickhouse said. “We stuck to our dedication, details and discipline and dug ourselves out of a rut from (Cooper’s) injury. We stuck to the fundamentals of our program.”
With Cooper out, Keon Smart and Omari Daniel are now rotating at the point guard position. Ironically, Smart had knee injury during football season and didn’t return until late December. While their statistics may not show it, the duo has been effective in running the floor.
Without Cooper, other members of the team have stepped up their game. Forward Burke Chebuhar has been consistent in providing double doubles in points and rebounds, and Baker continues to be Walker’s leading player on a consistent basis, averaging 16.4 points a game.
Christopher Newell has also been effective in the scoring department, leading the team with 71 3-pointers made, which gives him the highest scoring average of 17.4 points a game.
“In think we were a fine-tuned machine when Omar was with us,” Brickhouse said. “I think losing Omar has made our team have to rely on one another even more. I think we are just as good as we were when he was playing, but in a different way.”
Quarterfinal-round playoff schedule
Tuesday
Boys
Class AAAAAAA
McEachern at North Gwinnett, 7:30 p.m.
Class A Private
North Cobb Christian at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Class AAAAAAA
Berkmar at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Class AAAAAA
Evans at South Cobb, 6:30 p.m.
Class AAAAA
Kell at Buford, 6:30 p.m.
Class A Private
Mount Pisgah at Walker, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday
Class AAAAAAA
McEachern at Collins Hill 6 p.m.
Class AAAAA
Jones County at Kell, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Class AAAAAAA
Brookwood at Campbell, 6 p.m.
Class A Private
Mount Paran Christian at St. Francis, 7:30 p.m.
