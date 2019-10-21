Of the 15 Cobb County volleyball teams that qualified for the state tournament, 13 of them are still in the hunt for a state championship in their respective classifications.
Only Campbell and Mt. Bethel came up short in the opening round Saturday. The remaining teams that advanced will begin their second round matches Tuesday and Wednesday.
Walton, Kennesaw Mountain and Walker were the only teams to host their first round matches after winning their respective region tournaments and get to stay home for their second round matches after winning in convincing fashion.
Thanks to a pair of upset victories in the first round, Lassiter and Kell get to come back home for their second round matchups after winning on the road.
The Lady Trojans will be hosting Collins Hill today after beating East Coweta in straight sets. Collins Hill had just upset Region 8AAAAAAA champion Grayson in a five-setter.
Kell will host Fayette County, which swept Region 1AAAAA champ Veterans in the first round. The Lady Longhorns advanced by beating Arabia Mountain in straight sets.
Walton, Kennesaw Mountain or Walker did not get much of a challenge in the first round.
Walton only gave up a combined 16 points in its 25-8, 25-3, 25-5 win over Westlake. The Lady Raiders totaled 18 aces with Emery Dupes and Ashlyn Goolsby combining for 13 of them.
Kennesaw Mountain served 21 aces in its 25-4, 25-1, 25-12 win over Colquitt County with Emily Maddocks leading with six.
And Walker kept Lakeview Academy at bay by winning 25-9, 25-11, 25-10.
However, their second round matches are not expecting to be quite this dominant.
Walton is having a rematch with North Gwinnett after beating the Lady Bulldogs in last year’s state semifinal match on the road in a tough environment.
Walker will host Landmark Christian, which has a new coach and an improved overall record. Kennesaw Mountain will host Parkview, which beat reigning state finalist Milton in straight sets.
Kennesaw Mountain’s Region 3AAAAAAA rivals Hillgrove, North Cobb and Marietta are also in the hunt in Class AAAAAAA with Hillgrove heading to Lambert today, North Cobb going to Brookwood and Marietta going to Norcross.
Defending Class AAAAAA state champion Pope and runner-up Allatoona also advanced in their bracket. With both teams the No. 2 seed out of their respective regions, Pope will travel to Lee County on Wednesday with Allatoona heading to Drew.
And Harrison, which won back-to-back AAAAAA championships in 2016 and 2017, will make the four-and-a-half hour trip south to Glynn Academy.
Defending state champion Mount Paran Christian and North Cobb Christian both survived in the Class A/AA private school bracket. Mount Paran will face Brookstone in the second round today with North Cobb Christian headed to Trinity Christian.
North Cobb Christian had the tougher match of the two.
Although the Eagles beat Tallulah Falls in straight sets, they had to earn their 26-24, 25-21, 25-21 win. Sloan Martin had a double double of 21 assists and 11 digs as did Emily Simpson with 10 kills and 14 digs.
