The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta, is temporarily closed to the public, but is having community-wide watch parties broadcast straight into living rooms on Friday and Saturday nights.
Friday at 8 p.m. will be Double Feature Friday with Fritz Lang's 1945 noir classic Scarlet Street and George Romero's 1968 Night of the Living Dead. Participants can watch on the Strand's Twitch channel at https://www.twitch.tv/strandmarietta?mc_cid=5b4cc271c1&mc_eid=3f7f212601 or their YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/earlreece/featured.
Saturday at 8 p.m. will be Living Room Sessions: Home Grown, a virtual concert of home grown original music that features Battlefield Collective, Scout Powell, Mark Miller, David Ellis with special guest Travis Cottle, Matt Wauchope, Tom Carling and Tyler Lee Frush. Participants can watch on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/strandmarietta?mc_cid=5b4cc271c1&mc_eid=3f7f212601, the Strand's Twitch or Youtube channels.
Movie night and the concert are free, but participants can support The Strand by buying a virtual ticket or make a donation at https://secure.givelively.org/donate/friends-of-the-strand-inc/bridge-the-gap-for-the-strand.
For more information, visit strandmarietta.org.
