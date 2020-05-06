The Mableton Improvement Coalition, in partnership with the Austell Community Taskforce, will host a series of virtual candidate forums in preparation for the June 9 general primary election.
Each Forum will begin at 7 p.m. and will be conducted online with Zoom. Registration is required to join the free online events.
The dates and races are:
- May 14 – Cobb County Commission District 4 candidates
- May 21 – Cobb County Commission Chairman candidates and Cobb County Sheriff candidates
- May 28 – Candidates for State Legislative seats and Cobb County School Board Post 3
To register, visit www.mableton.org.
