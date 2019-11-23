Vice President Pence makes an unannounced visit to Iraq
Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday took a veiled swipe at Congress and its impeachment probe into President Donald Trump during an unannounced trip to Iraq to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to Kurdish allies and visit U.S. troops ahead of Thanksgiving.
On his second trip to the region in a little over a month, Pence visited the Al Asad Air Force Base in western Iraq, where he delivered remarks to roughly 150 service members. The vice president told them the Trump administration was fighting to secure a military pay raise and — without naming the House impeachment inquiry into Trump and Ukraine — that investigations have slowed lawmakers’ progress in passing legislation.
“We need Congress to do their job. My fellow Americans gathered here, the truth is Congress should have finished their work on defense appropriations months ago,” he said. “But you all know that partisan politics and endless investigations have slowed things down a bit in Washington, DC, but I’ll make you a promise: This president, this vice president, and our administration will never stop fighting until we get you, our troops, the resources you need to accomplish your mission.”
Pence also mentioned the U.S. military raid on the compound of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, recalling the moment when he and Trump received word that the ISIS leader had been killed. The vice president recounted how he and Trump “watched in real time” from the White House Situation Room as U.S. forces “descended on al-Baghdadi’s compound in Syria.”
“I was there when the call came in... I’ll never forget the words: 100% confidence. Jackpot. Over. Incredible,” he said to applause from the crowd.
Pence and second lady Karen Pence served the troops a Thanksgiving lunch, with the vice president serving turkey and Mrs. Pence handing out yams. As they served, the Pences greeted and shook hands with each of the service members, asking them where they are from and thanking them for their service.
The vice president also received a classified briefing from the commanding officer on the base and spoke by phone with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi. On the call, Pence told Mahdi that he traveled to Iraq in part to “extend gratitude to the men and women (of the U.S. military) serving in your country,” according to the TV travel pool with the vice president.
Later Saturday, Pence met with the president of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, in the Iraqi city of Erbil, where the U.S. has routinely based some special operations forces.
Pence told Barzani he wanted to “reiterate the strong bonds forged in the fires of war between people of the United States and Kurdish people.” He also pledged “enduring commitment” to ensuring that ISIS and other terrorist cells “will not be able to grab a foothold in this region again.”
