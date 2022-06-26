Betty Gray3.jpg

Betty Gray 

 MDJ

Veteran Cobb County educator Betty Gray, 88, of Mableton, died Friday.

Gray, who served four terms on the Cobb Board of Education, was the first woman principal in the Cobb School District and the recipient of many awards.

Survivors include a daughter, Della-Lisa Gray of Mableton and a sister, Lanette Horton of Mt. Zion.

The family will receive friends on Monday between 1 and 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Mableton.

Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. 

