Marietta Police have a suspect in custody after an incident at the Walmart near the Big Chicken Monday morning.
Officers were dispatched to the store at about 8:05 a.m. and a suspect was taken into custody about two minutes later. The suspect was later identified as 50-year-old Jerry Wayne Thompson.
Police said no injuries were reported and the suspect is in custody.
The department also said despite rumors to the contrary, no gun was involved in the incident.
Officer Chuck McPhilamy, Marietta Police spokesman, said police originally received a call about a domestic dispute inside the Walmart. No weapon was involved in that original report.
At some point before police arrived, Thompson, who was allegedly involved in the dispute, went to the sporting goods section, got a knife and removed it from its packaging, then made threatening movements toward a store security officer who confronted him, witnesses told police.
“Walmart very quickly chose to be proactive and evacuated the store,” McPhilamy said. “At some point, an employee called his mother, and somehow it got confused and the mother hung up believing there was someone inside the store shooting.”
The incident comes just days after a Walmart in El Paso, Texas was the scene of a mass shooting in which 20 were killed.
McPhilamy said no shots were fired, no gun was involved, and the Thompson was taken into custody without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.