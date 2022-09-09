IMG_1201.JPG

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens speaks at a press conference after two of his deputies were killed while serving a warrant Thursday night.
IMG_1218.JPG

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens embraces Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Mike Register after a press conference early Friday, following the killing of two deputies in the line of duty.
(5) comments

LArmstrong
L. B.

The democrat sheriff blames the guns, it figures. Nothing about the culture of violence, nothing about his party people running around for years calling for the "frying like bacon" of LEOs. This tragic event was perpetrated by people, who are so lawless they'd have had the guns no matter what.

Report Add Reply
davesilver1495
richard plent

Laura, please stop your politics. If it weren't for your party there wouldn't be guns of every kind sold everywhere to anyone.

Report Add Reply
BHSGRAD
Howard Peterson

Richard, the triggers didn't pull themselves. Lawless people pulled the triggers. Got it??

Report Add Reply
Tracker220
Kathy Satterfield

This is so tragic. The lack of respect for human life is astonishing here. My condolences to the families and friends of these fallen deputies. May God watch over them during this time of unimaginable grief.

Report Add Reply
Luek
LUKE BRACKETT

Didn't the Cobb County Police and or Cobb County Sheriff's Office kill a couple of people not too long ago? [innocent] What goes around comes around.

Report Add Reply

