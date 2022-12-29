Two teens fell into the partially frozen waters of Ellison Lake, located along Ellison Lakes Drive off Cobb Parkway, on Wednesday evening. One teen died after being rescued by Cobb Fire first responders.
One teen has died after falling into a partially frozen lake in Kennesaw Wednesday evening.
Cobb Fire confirmed a 16-year-old male died in the incident.
The two juveniles were pulled from the partially frozen lake after falling into the water, the fire department said.
According to Officer David Buchanan, spokesperson for Kennesaw police, officers were dispatched to the scene around 5:09 p.m. Wednesday, arriving at approximately 5:20 p.m.
Buchanan said officers were able to rescue one of the children from the lake, though they were unable to rescue the second. He added that Cobb firefighters rescued the second child after arriving on the scene.
Buchanan said the second child was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and pronounced dead there.
Cobb Fire said the children were playing on the lake when they fell into the water. A large police presence responded to the lake, located off Ellison Lakes Drive near Cobb Parkway.
Four rescue personnel were treated for cold exposure, Cobb Fire said, and have been released from medical care. Surface water temperatures were recorded as low as 28 degrees, and rescuers were in the water for up to an hour and 20 minutes. One rescuer was taken to the hospital for hypothermia treatment, and another suffered abrasions during rescue efforts.
"We would like to thank all our public safety partners that responded to this incident for their coordination. Our condolences, thoughts, and prayers are with the families impacted by this tragic incident," Cobb Fire said.
