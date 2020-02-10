The Bluebird Trail Walk & Talk Tour is a 2.3-mile trail within 112-acres of open pasture, meadows and trees that have 30 bluebird nest boxes and 10 feed stations.
The tours will be April 4, May 2 and June 6 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bluebird Trail in west Cobb at Green Meadows Preserve Park, 3780 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs. Participants should bring their own drinking water and wear comfortable shoes.
For more information, call Jim Bearden at 404-202-8755, email jimbearden@bellsouth.net or visit http://bluebirdtrail.blogspot.com.
