Mar 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Mercer Bears guard Endia Banks (4) looks for an opening against UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) and forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Mercer Bears guard Amoria Neal-Tysor (1) is helped off the court against the UConn Huskies in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Mercer Bears guard Amoria Neal-Tysor (1) is helped off the court against the UConn Huskies in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Mercer Bears guard Endia Banks (4) looks for an opening against UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) and forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma watches from the sideline as they take on the Mercer Bears in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma talks to his players from the sideline as they take on the Mercer Bears in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Mercer Bears guard Shannon Titus (21) defends against UConn Huskies forward Dorka Juhasz (14) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Mercer Bears guard Shannon Titus (21) shoots against UConn Huskies guard Nika Muhl (10) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Mercer Bears guard Shannon Titus (21) returns the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) defends against Mercer Bears guard Erin Houpt (5) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Christyn Williams (13) shoots against Mercer Bears guard Amoria Neal-Tysor (1) and guard Shannon Titus (21) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) drives to the basket against the Mercer Bears in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) shoots against the Mercer Bears in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies forward Dorka Juhasz (14) shoots against the Mercer Bears in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma watches from the sideline as they take on the Mercer Bears in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Christyn Williams (13) reacts after her three point basket against Mercer Bears forward Jaron Dougherty (32) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Nika Muhl (10) returns the ball against the Mercer Bears in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) looks for an opening against the Mercer Bears in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Christyn Williams (13) shoots against Mercer Bears guard Shannon Titus (21) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) and guard Azzi Fudd (35) defend against Mercer Bears forward Jaron Dougherty (32) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) and guard Evina Westbrook (22) defend against Mercer Bears forward Jaron Dougherty (32) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) and guard Paige Bueckers (5) defend against Mercer Bears guard Amoria Neal-Tysor (1) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Mercer Bears head coach Susie Gardner watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Nika Muhl (10) steals the ball from Mercer Bears guard Shannon Titus (21) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts after a play against the Mercer Bears in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) returns the ball against Mercer Bears guard Amoria Neal-Tysor (1) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) and guard Paige Bueckers (5) defend against Mercer Bears guard Amoria Neal-Tysor (1) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Mercer Bears head coach Susie Gardner watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) drives the ball against Mercer Bears guard Amoria Neal-Tysor (1) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Mercer Bears head coach Susie Gardner watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) defends against Mercer Bears guard Shannon Titus (21) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) shoots against the Mercer Bears in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Mercer Bears guard Endia Banks (4) looks for an opening against UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) and forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Defense usually doesn’t go into slumps or droughts and, if you have enough players, it doesn’t get tired.
And the way the UConn women’s basketball team is playing defense these days, it’s not getting old.
The Huskies, using their size advantage and ever-fresh legs, smothered Mercer 83-38 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at Gampel Pavilion.
Mercer (23-7), the Southern Conference champ from Macon, played its own brand of scrappy defense, but shot 23.2% and, with top scorer Amoria Neal-Tysor out with an injury, drew a blank in the third quarter, outscored, 20-0.
Christyn Williams led UConn with 13 points, shooting 5 for 14, and had five rebounds, four steals and three assists. Paige Bueckers was 5 for 7 for 12 points, with five assists and four rebounds. Continuing their recent trend, the Huskies were not depending on any one player, but got production from their nine regulars, especially in rebounding, with a 53-30 advantage. Dorka Juhàsz had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
UConn (26-5), riding an 11-game winning streak, will play the winner of Florida vs. UCF in the second round on Monday, the winner to advance to the Sweet 16 in Bridgeport next weekend.
Geno Auriemma put Bueckers in his starting lineup in place of Big East defensive player of the year Nike Mühl, but the move didn’t signal a significant shift in minutes. He used all nine of his starter-caliber players in rotation. Bueckers did show more of her old self, putting it on the floor and driving through traffic for an early basket, later hitting a 3.
Williams and Azzi Fudd each hit a couple of 3s, Caroline Ducharme (10 points) made a couple of steals and turned them into buckets, as the Huskies built their lead steadily despite a lot of disruptive defense by Mercer. At a large disadvantage in size, the Bears kept getting in passing lanes. UConn built a 43-23 lead at the half, but it wasn’t easy.
Mercer’s leading scorer, Neal-Tysor, was 2-for-10 in the early going, then hit the floor hard in the second quarter and came out, making it that much harder for the Bears to hang around.
With Neal-Tysor on the bench and wearing a sling on her left arm, Mercy did not score in the third quarter, while the Huskies continued getting points from all their nine regulars to open up the lead to 63-23.
Piath Gabriel and Amari DeBerry entered the game in the fourth quarter. Gabriel added a couple of baskets to make it 10 players in the scoring column for UConn.
