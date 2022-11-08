* = projected winner
Congressional results as of 7:31 p.m. Tuesday.
HERSCHEL JUNIOR WALKER (R) — 189,093 votes (37.69%)
RAPHAEL WARNOCK (D) (I) — 305,717 votes (60.93%)
CHASE OLIVER (L) — 6,931 votes (1.38%)
RICH McCORMICK (R) — 33,147 votes (49.8%)
BOB CHRISTIAN (D) — 33,419 votes (50.2%)
BARRY LOUDERMILK (R) (I) — 0 votes (0%)
ANTONIO DAZA (D) — 0 votes (0%)
CAESAR GONZALES (R) — 3,388 votes (6.6%)
DAVID SCOTT (D) (I) — 47,907 votes (93.4%)
MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE (R) (I) — 609 votes (44.26%)
MARCUS FLOWERS (D) — 767 votes (55.74%)
