The taxman cometh.
Tuesday is the last day to pay Cobb County property taxes without additional charges. Payments received or postmarked after Tuesday will be subject to a 5% late fee plus monthly interest on the unpaid balance.
Tax collectors sent out just over 264,000 property tax bills for a total of $892 million. As of Friday Oct. 11, the most recent date for which data was available, 206,604 bills representing nearly $727 million had been turned in, including over 43,000 bills returned in by mail and about 24,000 filed electronically.
Tax Commissioner Carla Jackson said thousands of filers don’t make the deadline each year.
“Based on last year’s information, we expect to have approximately 14,000 delinquent bills totaling between $34 and $37 million,” she said.
But there are still ways to avoid becoming a tardy taxpayer. Ways to pay up include:
- Online via e-check, debit or credit card at www.cobbtax.org
- By phone at 1-866-PAY-COBB (1-866-729-2622)
- Mail to P.O. Box 100127, Marietta, GA 30061.
- In person at any of the following locations: 736 Whitlock Ave. in Marietta; 4400 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta; 4700 Austell Road in Austell.
- Drop boxes inside and outside at the above Whitlock Avenue and Austell locations.
- Drop checks off at any motor vehicle tag office.
