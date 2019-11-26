ATLANTA — The impending retirement of U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., is causing a rift between Gov. Brian Kemp and President Donald Trump.
The two disagree over whom Kemp should appoint as Isakson’s interim successor, which became clear during a meeting between the two in Washington on Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.
Kemp is said to favor Kelly Loeffler, co-owner of the Atlanta Dream women’s professional basketball team and wife of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. Chairman and CEO Jeff Sprecher. Naming a woman to the post would score the governor points for diversity in a Republican Party often criticized for being dominated by white men.
Trump reportedly wants Kemp to appoint U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Gainesville. As ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, Collins has been a staunch defender of the president against House Democrats looking to make Trump the third president in history to be impeached.
Collins has further complicated the situation by talking openly about running for Isakson’s Senate seat next November even if he is not chosen to fill the post starting in January.
Isakson announced in September he would retire at the end of this year, citing health problems. Whoever Kemp appoints as his interim successor will serve next year but will have to run for the seat in November 2020.
More than 500 applicants responded to an open invitation from Kemp to apply for the post on the governor’s website. While Collins submitted his resume early in the process, Loeffler put her name in the hat shortly before the Nov. 18 deadline Kemp set for applications.
Trump’s determination to see Collins in the job sets up a ticklish situation for Kemp. While the president helped Kemp win the Republican gubernatorial nomination last year over then-Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle by endorsing Kemp just before GOP primary, Kemp doesn’t want to appear weak by giving in to Trump.
The governor’s office declined comment Tuesday on news reports surrounding Kemp’s meeting with Trump.
