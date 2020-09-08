Tropical Smoothie Cafe announced that Marietta restaurant owner Meghan Cook received the Emerging Leader Award during its virtual 2020 Summer Celebration awards ceremony.
Cook co-owns and operates four cafes in the Atlanta area and has six in development.
The Emerging Leader Award recognizes a dynamic Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchisee or operator who has positioned themselves as a future leader and trendsetter for the system and who also values the brand principles of Relationships Rule, Think Bigger, All In, and High Five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.