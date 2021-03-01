The Morgan County High School track team opened the 2021 season last Monday after almost a year away from competition. Traveling to George Walton Academy and Heritage in Conyers to open the season put the Dogs to the test with several great results.
The boys field competitors had an amazing night at George Walton including taking the top four positions in long jump. Damien Walker, William Jeffries, Javier LaGuinn, and Jaden Dorsey lead the field in the pit. Jacere Cooper brought back first place in shot put and Chance Reid finished in second in discus. On the track, Jack Greenfield won the 110m hurdles.
The girls showed growth with Alia Kitchens and Anders Ignoffo winning the 100 hurdles and triple jump respectively. Coach James Ignoffo called second place finish in 300m hurdles by Addison Smith the “surprise of the night.”
Saturday the team traveled to Conyers for a meet at Heritage High School. The 14-school meet was a great opportunity for the team to see where they size up to a variety schools sizes. Morgan County was the smallest school in the field and the girls took seventh place while the boys finished in sixth.
The 4x800m team of Elijah Cook, Jack Greenfield, Josh Jones, and Brandon Lange shattered the school record by 52 seconds with their 9:21 finish. Josh Jones also claimed a school record in the 300 meter hurdles with a 42:43 time in his third place finish. Also setting a school record in shot put was Chance Reid with a 124-9 toss.
Other finishes of note: Addie Smith took second in the high jump with a 4-4 jump. Omar Lizarde Noriega finished in second in the 110 meter hurdles with a 16:86 time. Jamie Cox had a 77-9 discus throw for second place. Jack Greenfield finished third in the 110M hurdles with a 17:77 time. Destiny Smith had a 31-7 shot put for third. In the long jump, William Jeffreys closed the event in third with a 19-11 jump.
The team is back in action Saturday, March 6, at East Jackson High School for the 11th Annual Eagle Invitational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.