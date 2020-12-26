EDITOR’S NOTE: The MDJ counts down the top 10 local stories of 2020 as determined by newsroom staff.
As an industry that depends on groups of people coming together to celebrate and enjoy, Cobb’s entertainment industry took one of the hardest hits of all in 2020.
For the first time since they opened, the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre and the Cobb Galleria Centre suffered their first operating losses. Owned and operated by the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum and Exhibit Hall Authority, the two largest entertainment venues in Cobb started the year with expectations of having the best year in their histories. Then the pandemic struck.
“In aggregate, the facilities realized an operating loss (before debt service and depreciation) of approximately $244,000 in fiscal 2020,” according to an economic impact analysis conducted by Crossroads Consulting on the authority’s behalf. “Prior to this fiscal year, both facilities have realized an operating profit each year since their opening.”
Although CEPAC is the largest, it is not the only facility to be impacted drastically by the coronavirus pandemic. The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, Cobb’s best-known historic theater, also had to close its doors and depend on limited-seating movie nights and major fundraising initiatives to keep the lights on. The marquee at the Strand reads "This is Only Intermission."
Movie theatres were also forced to close, and even when allowed to reopen with restrictions, most people continued to stay home to enjoy flicks rather than venture inside an enclosed theater experience.
Local ballet companies, such as the Georgia Ballet and Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre, offered up digital performances and even created a drive-in movie experience for the holiday favorite, “The Nutcracker.”
Large-scale fundraisers, such as galas that hosted hundreds of people raising hundreds of thousands of dollars, went online as well, creating huge gaps in their usual fundraising efforts and budgets.
But there are some silver linings. Many people understood the intense need for more funding to care for people who needed help in 2020 more than ever. Those who could answered the call. Dr. Ike Reighard, CEO of MUST Ministries, said they had seen more help in the form of fundraising and other needs, than any year ever before. The pandemic shook up the norm and made executives and creatives think outside of the box and change up practices and events that might have become stale anyway. The community rallied together to help each other like never before, and acts of kindness were in abundance.
Still, hope remains alive that 2021 will bring less need and more positivity than the insane times brought by 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.