Much like the weather, the recruitment of five-star QB prospect Arch Manning is heating up as the summer months approach.
Manning, the nephew of New York Giants legend Eli Manning and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, has three official visits lined up for next month, according to USA Today.
The No. 1 prospect and top-rated quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class is set to take his official visit to Georgia the first weekend of June, as first reported by 247Sports. Manning is also expected to take official visits to Alabama and Texas the weekends of June 11 and June 18, respectively.
The highly touted gunslinger was last in Athens in March for an unofficial visit after attending the Georgia-South Carolina game last season.
In a conversation earlier this month with ON3, Manning wouldn’t commit to a timeline for his decision.
“It’s kind of getting closer. I don’t really have a point yet, but I guess it’s kind of narrowing stuff down. I’m looking forward to (making a decision) either before the season or during the season or after the season. If I was ready I’d probably commit right now, but I’m not, so I’m just waiting.”
Multiple sources report Texas and Georgia appear to be the leading contenders for Manning.
Eli and grandfather Archie Manning went to Ole Miss, while Peyton Manning attended Tennessee.
Regardless of his college choice, Arch Manning faces great expectations as part of football’s first family.
Uncle Peyton Manning was a five-time NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl champion, uncle Eli Manning was a two-time Super Bowl MVP and grandfather Archie Manning was a two-time Pro Bowl quarterback during 13 seasons in the NFL.
