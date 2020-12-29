Over the last two weeks, the MDJ has counted down the Top 10 Cobb County stories of 2020 as chosen by newsroom staff. There’s little doubt that the pandemic dominated the headlines, but other big news stories made the list.

KSU MoveIn 2020_UnivVillages1.jpg

Students moved into residence halls at Kennesaw State University on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

#10. HIGHER EDUCATION: Kennesaw State University sees record enrollment, becoming the second largest university in Georgia.

Published Dec. 22.

IMG_6481.JPG
In this May file photo, a group of primarily college-aged people marches in Kennesaw in response to the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery in south Georgia and George Floyd in Minneapolis.

#9. PEACEFUL PROTESTS IN COBB: While Black Lives Matter protests in the nation and downtown Atlanta often turned violent, the gatherings in Cobb County shared their message while remaining peaceful.

Published Dec. 23.

030420_MDJ_SPLOST4.jpg
In this March file photo, Cobb Commission Chairman Mike Boyce explains why the county needs SPLOST dollars to repave its roads during a town hall on the proposed SPLOST renewal that voters approved in the Nov. 5 election. 

#8. ELECTION TAX: Cobb voters extend the 1% sales tax known as SPLOST. Transportation/mobility to get the lion’s share of funding.

Published Dec. 24.

Dems Big Four agai .jpg

In this November file photo, from left, Flynn Broady, Connie Taylor, Lisa Cupid and Craig Owens campaign the weekend before the election. They would go on to become elected district attorney, Superior Court clerk, county chair and sheriff, respectively. 

#7. ELECTION CHANGE: The political landscape of Cobb County turned a feminine shade of blue by electing Democrats in several key countywide offices.

Published Dec. 24.

Allatoona vs Harrison Friday Night Football Action
Harrison student section during Allatoona vs Harrison Friday Night Football action on September 4, 2020 - Kennesaw, GA. Special - Chrystal Moore.

#6. COVID - SPORTS: High school athletes have their senior seasons cut short. Fall sports canceled or rescheduled. Limited number of fans at games. Braves play to empty stadium.

Published Dec. 25

Andy Gaines Strand.jpg
In this May file photo, Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre General Manager Andy Gaines has adopted the mantra on his theater’s marquee that “This is just intermission.”

#5. COVID - BUSINESS: Businesses, restaurants, offices close during a mandatory stay-at-home order. People learn to work from home. Movie theaters, entertainment venues go online.

Published Dec. 26

IMG_6273.jpg (copy)

In this March file photo, Marietta High School senior Marcos Rios works from home while school buildings are closed due to coronavirus concerns.

#4. COVID - SCHOOLS: Schools close in March for the academic year, phase in a return with a mix of in-person and virtual learning.

Published Dec. 29.

IMG_2392.JPG
Stylist and team lead Tracy Collie gives Marietta resident Julie Itkin a trim at Three-13 Salon in this April photo. The shop reopened after Gov. Brian Kemp allowed salons, barbers and other businesses to begin reopening.

#3. COVID - DAILY LIFE: Our lives change with masks and social distancing. Events go online and virtual, hundreds of fundraisers canceled/change formats.

Published Dec. 30.

KSU Testing 14.jpg
A nurse from Augusta University trashes an outer layer of gloves between tests for COVID-19 on May 6, at a testing site set up inside a parking deck at Kennesaw State University.

#2. COVID - IMPACT OF A PANDEMIC. COVID infects, hospitalizes and kills Cobb County citizens. In December, Wellstar Health System administered the first vaccine in the county. 

Published Dec. 31.

103120_MDJ_GOPwomen (6).jpeg

Cobb Fire, EMTs and Animal Control were served at the Safety Village during the “Meals for Local Heroes, Serving Those Who Serve Us” event on Oct. 23.

#1. COVID - COBB’S GENEROSITY: From people sewing masks, to armies of volunteers distributing food to a drive-thru farmers market and neighborly acts of kindness, Cobb’s benevolence served as a silver lining in an otherwise dark cloud that darkened the year 2020.

Published Jan. 1.

