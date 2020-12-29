Over the last two weeks, the MDJ has counted down the Top 10 Cobb County stories of 2020 as chosen by newsroom staff. There’s little doubt that the pandemic dominated the headlines, but other big news stories made the list.
#10. HIGHER EDUCATION: Kennesaw State University sees record enrollment, becoming the second largest university in Georgia.
Published Dec. 22.
#9. PEACEFUL PROTESTS IN COBB: While Black Lives Matter protests in the nation and downtown Atlanta often turned violent, the gatherings in Cobb County shared their message while remaining peaceful.
Published Dec. 23.
#8. ELECTION TAX: Cobb voters extend the 1% sales tax known as SPLOST. Transportation/mobility to get the lion’s share of funding.
Published Dec. 24.
#7. ELECTION CHANGE: The political landscape of Cobb County turned a feminine shade of blue by electing Democrats in several key countywide offices.
Published Dec. 24.
#6. COVID - SPORTS: High school athletes have their senior seasons cut short. Fall sports canceled or rescheduled. Limited number of fans at games. Braves play to empty stadium.
Published Dec. 25
#5. COVID - BUSINESS: Businesses, restaurants, offices close during a mandatory stay-at-home order. People learn to work from home. Movie theaters, entertainment venues go online.
Published Dec. 26
#4. COVID - SCHOOLS: Schools close in March for the academic year, phase in a return with a mix of in-person and virtual learning.
Published Dec. 29.
#3. COVID - DAILY LIFE: Our lives change with masks and social distancing. Events go online and virtual, hundreds of fundraisers canceled/change formats.
Published Dec. 30.
#2. COVID - IMPACT OF A PANDEMIC. COVID infects, hospitalizes and kills Cobb County citizens. In December, Wellstar Health System administered the first vaccine in the county.
Published Dec. 31.
#1. COVID - COBB’S GENEROSITY: From people sewing masks, to armies of volunteers distributing food to a drive-thru farmers market and neighborly acts of kindness, Cobb’s benevolence served as a silver lining in an otherwise dark cloud that darkened the year 2020.
Published Jan. 1.
