With 2020 underway, I am honored and humbled to have been elected to serve as the 2020 Chairman of the Board for the Cobb Chamber of Commerce. The Cobb Chamber has and always will be a place for people across the county and from all walks of life to connect and help us achieve our full potential as a great county. Cobb County has a storied history of working together for the betterment of the community and makes Cobb a better place to work, live and play. In my role as Chairman, I hope to add to the legacy of bringing people together to focus on what’s best for Cobb County…..because Together, We Can.
The Cobb Chamber has been recognized nationally as a leading organization dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs, strengthen the economy and advance quality of life so businesses and the community can thrive. The Cobb County community shines because of the cohesiveness between its six cities, county government, school systems, and vibrant business community working together for us all to achieve more.
So many businesses, small and large, have been an integral part of the Chamber in the past and we all have benefited from the dedication and hard work of those who have been engaged. If you have not been involved in the past, I would like to invite you to join me, join us, in 2020 as we work together to make our Chamber stronger and Cobb an even better community. We have a seat at the table for you and the Chamber’s new logo reflects just that. I encourage you to reach out to me directly or the Chamber’s President and CEO, Sharon Mason and her talented staff; we are wanting to hear from you! We know with more businesses engaged and involved, together we can address any challenges or opportunities Cobb will face.
As Chairman, I am thoroughly committed to the Chamber members, Chamber staff, and our community to provide my time and my leadership to help advance this already great organization and our community. In 2020, the Chamber will have a heightened focus on small business and workforce development issues. We will shine the light on our dedicated military at Dobbins Air Reserve base to help the community understand the economic importance of this strategic defense facility. Throughout 2020, the Chamber will continue with many long term initiatives such as addressing transportation challenges, government advocacy, leadership development programs and the commitment to partners in education, just to name a few.
The Chamber offices will be in a new building in 2020, we have an exciting new logo, we have changed where we deliver our monthly meetings; however, I can assure you that we will continue our mission to work together and do great things, because again, Together We Can! We have a seat at the table for you! I hope you will consider getting engaged with the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce in 2020.
Happy New Year from our Chamber leadership and Chamber staff!
John Loud is the 2020 Chairman of the Cobb Chamber Board of Directors and president of LOUD Security Systems, Inc.
