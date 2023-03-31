1826: Samuel Morey received the patent for the first internal combustion engine.
1945: Operation Iceberg began as U.S. troops landed on the Japanese island of Okinawa.
1970: President Richard Nixon signed the Public Health Cigarette Smoking Act, which required the surgeon general’s warning on tobacco products and banned cigarette ads on radio and TV.
In 2011: a mob protesting the burning of the Quran attacked the United Nations compound in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, causing the deaths of 13 people.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Otto von Bismarck (1815-1898), German political leader; Edmond Rostand (1868-1918), playwright; Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943), composer; Milan Kundera (1929- ), author; Debbie Reynolds (1932-2016), actress; Ali MacGraw (1939- ), actress; Samuel Alito (1950- ), Supreme Court justice; Rachel Maddow (1973- ), TV personality; David Oyelowo (1976- ), actor; Asa Butterfield (1997- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: Two monumental innovations in meteorology occurred on April 1: In 1875, Francis Galton published the first newspaper weather map; in 1960, TIROS-1, the first weather satellite, was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1985, the eighth-seeded Villanova Wildcats defeated the top-seeded and heavily favored Georgetown Hoyas 66-64 in the NCAA championship game.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Dogs are our link to Paradise. They don’t know evil or jealousy or discontent.” -- Milan Kundera, “The Unbearable Lightness of Being”
TODAY’S NUMBER: $2.35 trillion -- value of Apple Inc. in March 2023. The company was founded in Cupertino, California, by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne on this day in 1976.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (March 28) and full moon (April 5).
