Today is the 356th day of 2021 and the second day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1864, Union Gen. William T. Sherman sent a message to President Abraham Lincoln that read, "I beg to present you as a Christmas gift the city of Savannah."
In 1990, Lech Walesa was sworn in as Poland's first directly elected president.
In 2001, the first cloned cat was born at Texas A&M University.
In 2010, President Barack Obama signed the repeal of the U.S. military's "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Giacomo Puccini (1858-1924), composer; Connie Mack (1862-1956), baseball manager; Peggy Ashcroft (1907-1991), actress; Lady Bird Johnson (1912-2007), first lady; Barbara Billingsley (1915-2010), actress; Steve Carlton (1944- ), baseball player; Diane Sawyer (1945- ), journalist; Maurice Gibb (1949-2003), singer-songwriter; Robin Gibb (1949-2012), singer-songwriter; Ralph Fiennes (1962- ), actor; Ted Cruz (1970- ), politician; Anthony Jeselnik (1978- ), comedian; Jordin Sparks (1989- ), singer; Meghan Trainor (1993- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: The five Great Lakes hold about 21% of all the fresh water on Earth.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1971, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Baltimore Bullets 127-120, winning their 27th straight game and breaking the record for consecutive wins in professional sports.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "The one thing I've found you really can't joke about -- and people think it's death or something -- is money. No one thinks it's funny, whether you have it or you don't. Money is just something no one seems to like joking about." -- Anthony Jeselnik
TODAY'S NUMBER: 33 -- consecutive games won by the Lakers during their record-setting 1971 winning streak before they lost 120-104 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 9, 1972.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Dec. 18) and last quarter moon (Dec. 26).
