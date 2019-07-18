Editor’s Note: This United Press International story appeared in the “A Salute to the Lunar Landing” special section of the Sunday, July 20, 1969, Marietta Daily Journal.
SPACE CENTER, Houston (UPI) — The tiny television camera Apollo 11 carries to the moon’s surface is small and light but it was designed for men with spacesuits on to handle.
The camera weighs 7.25 pounds and draws 6.5 watts of 24-32 volts direct current power. Its scan rate is 10 frames per second at 320 lines per frame.
