No. 1 Georgia extended its undefeated season on Saturday against SEC East rival, No. 11 Kentucky. In the Bulldogs’ 30-13 win, starting quarterback Stetson Bennett targeted the Bulldogs’ arsenal of tight ends.
Leading the group was freshman Brock Bowers, who remains the team leader in receiving yards with 416 for the season. His 101 yards Saturday was the second 100-yard receiving game of his career.
“We’ve got a good and talented tight end room,” coach Kirby Smart said. “As long as they buy into the team’s first concept, we’ve got a chance to be successful.”
Georgia began its season with a number of inexperienced tight ends, and a few more that were unable to play in Week 1. Darnell Washington sustained a foot injury in fall practice, and LSU transfer Arik Gilbert, a former Marietta High School standout, stepped away from the team for personal reasons. This left the team with John FitzPatrick and Bowers to fill the position.
By Week 7, Washington was back to full health and Bowers had assumed a key role. FitzPatrick had also contributed in each of the first six games.
The tight end room continued to prove its influence on the team on Saturday.
Bowers was responsible for two of Georgia’s four touchdowns. At the beginning of the second half, Bennett found Bowers for a 27-yard touchdown pass to extend Georgia’s lead to 21-7. In the fourth quarter, Bowers caught a 20-yard pass for the Bulldogs’ last score of the day.
Bowers’ fourth quarter touchdown was his sixth this season, which ties the mark for most touchdown catches by a Georgia tight end since 1968.
Before he could make an impact, Washington was sidelined with an injury and did not return to game action until Oct. 2 against Arkansas. He continues to build his way back into the offense, earning a starting position against Kentucky and recording two receptions for 37 yards.
The sophomore stands at 6-foot-7, 265 pounds, and his size contributes to his success on the field as a receiving option and for blocking.
“They're so big,” Bennett said. “It's kind of like a safety blanket when you're trying to throw to them. It's hard to miss them.”
FitzPatrick has also taken a big jump in playing time since the 2020 season, in which he recorded 10 receptions for 95 yards. In 2021, he played in all seven games to date and earned his second start of the season against Kentucky.
While the tight ends are leading the way in receiving, they also have a responsibility to block to protect the quarterback and give space for the running backs. The Bulldogs ran for a combined 166 yards and allowed one sack.
Offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran praised the tight end room for its contributions in blocking and in moving the ball forward. He said they are a more athletic version of an offensive lineman.
“It's definitely a great thing to have those guys playing next to you,” Van Pran said. “It's almost a sense of… appreciation when you see those guys catching passes and doing what they do, because those guys are the ones that are blocking right next to you and help you contribute to the run game.”
