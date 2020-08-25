Three people were killed early Tuesday morning when their car was hit by a tractor-trailer truck on Interstate 75 at the entrance ramp from North Marietta Parkway, police reported.
Marietta Police Department spokesman Chuck McPhilamy said preliminary reports indicate a blue Nissan was stopped in the middle of the roadway when it was hit. The three occupants of the Nissan, one female and two male passengers, were pronounced dead on the scene.
Three lanes of the highway and the entrance ramp were closed for about two and a half hours until a little after 9 a.m.
Return for updates.
