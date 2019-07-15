What started as a fight at an Acworth apartment complex ended with gunfire and three arrests in the early hours of Friday morning, according to the Acworth Police Department.
Capt. Mark Cheatham said officers responded to the 900 building of the Legacy at Acworth complex between downtown Acworth and Interstate 75 in response to a call about shots fired.
“Upon arrival, officers observed Jeffrey Smith, 22, of Marietta walking in the parking lot with a handgun,” Cheatham said. “Mr. Smith was detained immediately. The investigation revealed that prior to officers’ arrival, a group of individuals were engaged in a physical altercation. Mr. Smith retrieved a firearm from inside his vehicle and fired the weapon into the ground.”
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Smith was charged with fighting in public and reckless conduct and released on $2,000 bond.
Another man, 24-year-old Jarius Sanders of Austell, was also charged with fighting in public, police said. He was released on $1,000 bond. Sanders’ name is spelled Jairus in his booking sheet.
A third individual, Clarissa Jordan, 28, of Acworth, was charged with obstruction and released on $1,000 bond.
Cheatham said no further charges are expected to follow from this incident, but anyone with information is urged to contact the Acworth Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 770-974-1232.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.