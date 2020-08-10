CUMBERLAND — A well-loved beauty salon known for its community service has been recognized by the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce as the 2020 Small Business of the Year.
Three-13 Salon, Spa & Boutique in Marietta was given the honor by chamber leaders at the organizations's Marquee Monday luncheon at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre, which was a socially distanced lunch with 200 attendees, and also was streamed on Facebook.
The salon, which was named Best Salon on Cobb Life's Magazine's Best of Cobb list, was recognized for community service in its over 40 years in business. Three-13 has raised over $560,000 to the Georgia Transplant Foundation through its “Angels of Life” hair and fashion show. The salon also boasts an apprenticeship program, which has trained over 1,100 cosmetologists with a 99% pass rate.
"I just want to thank everyone. We've tried very hard to win this award and we're very proud of it," Three-13 managing partner Lester Crowell said.
The chamber named the following 2020 Top 25 Small Businesses of the Year on Monday:
- All Roof Solutions
- Artisan Custom Closets
- Brookwood Christian School
- CFO Navigator
- CROFT & Associates
- Deluxe Athletics, LLC
- Digital Yalo
- DynamiX
- Eclipse Networks, Inc.
- Fulfillment Strategies International
- Georgia Trade School
- Governors Gun Club
- id8 Agency
- InPrime Legal
- Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team
- K. Mike Whittle Designs Inc.
- Manay CPA, Inc.
- Mills Specialty Metals, LLC
- The Partnership of Atlanta, Inc.
- Ruby-Collins, Inc.
- Southeastern Engineering, Inc.
- Stablegold Hospitality, LLC
- Three-13 Salon, Spa & Boutique
- Vertisys
- Win-Tech, Inc.
Also at the event, the chamber inducted last year's winner, Otter's Chicken, into the Small Business of the Year Hall of Fame.
The chamber also announced four 2020 Businesses to Watch, which opened less than three years ago and have achieved significant growth:
· The Auto Accident Attorneys Group
· BaseCamp at Kennesaw Mountain
· Chinese Southern Belle LLC
· Studio Bungee
