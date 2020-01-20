KENNESAW — When senior guard Sydney Thomas nailed a 3-pointer at the start of the second half of North Cobb’s win over Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy on Saturday, she did not know at the time that her career scoring total exceeded four digits.
While she was informed that she was closing in on her 1,000th point at the beginning of the season, she preferred not to think about the approaching milestone until she surpassed it.
“I didn’t want to know,” said Thomas, who averages 16.3 points a game. “I didn’t want to be thinking about it while I was playing. I knew that it would make me play not as well.”
When she was told that she was a 1,000-point scorer, she said she was surprised.
By the way she had been shooting the ball, many knew it would not take her long to hit 1,000. In the 20 games North Cobb (14-6) has played this season, she missed the double digit mark in three games. But in two of those games, she scored nine points.
So far, shooting from beyond the arc has been Thomas’ forte this season.
In North Cobb’s double overtime win over Marietta a month ago, she made six shots from behind the 3-point line and finished with 31 points. In a win over Kennesaw Mountain last week, 7-of-10 from long range and finished with 23.
Earlier in the season against Walton, Thomas was 5-for-9 from the 3-point line and came away with 24. Against Chattahoochee, she scored all 15 points from the 3, making 5-of-9.
“She really has worked on her game outside of practice,” North Cobb coach John Speeney said. “She has a guy she works with shooting the basketball. She (shoots) the ball all off season.”
She also works on her shooting outside of practice during the season.
She will often come to school in the mornings and work on her shot. She will take jumpers from various spats, starting inside the paint before working her way to the free throw line and to the 3-point arc, where she hits shots from the corner, the wing and from the top of the key.
If Thomas has an easy time making quota from each spot, she could be done in 30 minutes.
Upon release, Thomas knows beforehand if it is going to be a good or bad shot.
“It’s the spin off the ball when it leaves my hand,” Thomas said. “I can tell usually when it’s bad. I usually know when I’m not going to make it or if it’s a good shot.”
Even though Thomas can hurt opponents with the 3, she is also dangerous shooting inside.
“We all know that she’s a great 3-point shooter, but she has a better game going to the basket than you think,” Speeney said. “She’s more than just a jump shooter so when people that that away, they are going to realize that this young lady can get to the basket also.”
The 5-foot-8 Thomas has not received much college attention, despite her success shooting the ball. She said she is not overly concerned about collegiate basketball at the moment.
Thomas, who was first-team all-region last season, just wants to play out her senior year in hopes of leading North Cobb to a Region 3AAAAAAA title and making a deep run in the Class AAAAAAA state tournament.
“There are some people who are interested, Speeney said. “They just haven’t pulled the trigger yet, which is kind of driving me crazy. I don’t understand why because she’s a great player.”
