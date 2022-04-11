The Splatter Studio, Atlanta’s first contemporary action painting experience, is now open in Sandy Springs.
Nestled in the buzzing Parkside Shops shopping and dining destination, convenient to many neighborhoods around Atlanta, The Splatter Studio Sandy Springs offers the brand’s beloved, action-packed painting experience in its largest studio yet, welcoming guests to a sky-high space over four times the size of the existing Virginia Highland location complete with an impressive 9,000-square-feet of canvased floors, walls and ceilings.
The Splatter Studio is from Founder Howard Krinsky, who also owns Atlanta’s Binders Art Supplies and Frames, and Chief Brand Officer Jenna Rees, a local artist known for her painting and immersive installation art.
“Atlanta has really embraced the avant garde and playful nature of The Splatter Studio, and we’re excited about the opportunity to grow by bringing our unique, immersive experience to a new part of the community," Rees said. “With such a large studio in Sandy Springs, we’ll be expanding our experiential offerings to include an exciting line-up of recurring events, themed nights and vibrant collaborations, as well as new menu options like 3D add-on items to paint and the chance for guests to bring their own surfaces to paint on. We’re looking forward to what this space will allow us to do as we continue to develop our brand and offer new ways for guests to explore their creativity.”
The Sandy Springs studio features 20 painting stations, large canvas-wrapped walls and floors, and a paint bar. Outside beverages are permitted to enjoy while painting, and all guests leave with an official Splatter Studio Take Home Box to easily transport their wet paintings. In addition to hosting a slew of soon-to-be-announced events and themed nights, the new studio also offers the capability for guests to book space for private parties, special events, happy hours and other gatherings, all designed for groups of friends, families or co-workers to have an uninterrupted studio experience. Pricing and other details are available by request.
Sandy Springs painting sessions are now available to book through The Splatter Studio’s website. Walk-in sessions are available on a first-come, first-served basis. One-hour paint sessions are $55 per person and include everything needed for the experience.
The Splatter Studio team, comprised of local Atlanta artists, are on hand during each session to offer tips, tricks and suggestions on different tools and techniques that can be used while painting. Additional canvases and cotton t-shirts are available for purchase during sessions and digital gift cards are available here for the perfect experiential gift.
The Sandy Springs studio is at 5920 Roswell Road. Ample free parking is available. For more information, visit www.thesplatterstudio.com.
