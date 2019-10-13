LOS ANGELES — Running back Todd Gurley won’t play in the Los Angeles Rams’ divisional meeting with the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers on Sunday because of a bruised left thigh. The Rams confirmed Gurley is out while they signed running back John Kelly to the active roster Saturday. Gurley missed practice all week after getting hurt in Los Angeles’ 30-29 loss at Seattle on Oct. 3. Malcolm Brown is expected to make his second career start in Gurley’s place, with rookie Darrell Henderson as his backup. Brown, who has been Gurley’s backup for their five seasons with the Rams, has 114 yards and two touchdowns this season. Henderson, a third-round pick last spring, has two carries this season. Los Angeles cut undrafted rookie free agent receiver Nsimba Webster to make room for Kelly’s promotion from the practice squad to the active roster. Despite the extra days off following the Rams’ narrow loss to the Seahawks, Gurley will miss his first game of the season. He missed two regular season games last December with a left knee injury, but returned for the playoffs. Major League Baseball ESPN: Angels PR employee supplied Skaggs with opioids ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels say they don’t know whether a longtime public relations official had been providing drugs to late pitcher Tyler Skaggs, as detailed in a report Saturday on ESPN’s “Outside the Lines.” Eric Kay, a 24-year employee of the Angels’ PR department, told the Drug Enforcement Agency he had provided opioids to Skaggs and used them with the pitcher for years, according to ESPN. Kay reportedly watched as Skaggs snorted three lines of crushed pills in his hotel room in Southlake, Texas, on the night before he was found dead. Kay also told the DEA he believes several other Angels players used opioids, ESPN reported.
David Freese, 2011 World Series MVP, retires at 36
LOS ANGELES — David Freese retired Saturday after an 11-year career in the majors in which he shone brightest in the postseason, winning a World Series title with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011 when he was MVP. The 36-year-old infielder made theannouncement
on Twitter. He was a career .277 hitter and even better in the postseason, with a .299 average. Freese made his final appearance Wednesday in a deciding Game 5 of an NL Division Series, striking out as a pinch-hitter for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Marathon
‘No human is limited’: Kipchoge runs sub-2 hour
VIENNA — Roger Bannister, 1954. Eliud Kipchoge, 2019? Like the sub-four minute mile, running a marathon in less than two hours had seemed impossible — until Saturday. But this time there’s an asterisk: Olympic champion Kipchoge performed his feat under conditions so tightly controlled to maximize his success that it won’t appear in the record books. The 34-year-old Kenyan completed the 42.195 kilometers (26.2 miles) in 1 hour, 59 minutes, 40.2 seconds at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, an event set up for the attempt. Golf
Griffin leads Houston Open after strong third round
HUMBLE, Texas — Lanto Griffin recovered from a rain-delayed double-bogey finish to his second round earlier Saturday to post a 7-under-65 — the day’s best score — and secure a single-stroke lead through 54 holes of the Houston Open. Mark Hubbard is alone in second place at 10-under par after shooting a 69. The 36-hole leader, Peter Malnati, is one of three players two shots back. Malnati shot a 73, including bogeys on two of his first three holes and two of his last three. Both Griffin and Hubbard are seeking their first PGA Tour titles as are Beau Hossler and Brandon Wu. Hossler fashioned a 68 and Wu a 69 to join Malnati at 9-under. Six players are tied at -8, including first-round co-leaders Austin Cook and Talor Gooch. The winner will receive $1.135 million. Griffin’s earnings over 32 previous Tour starts — two back in 2011, 26 more in 2018, when he missed 13 cuts, and four this season — total $837,333. He has never led a Tour event through three rounds. However, he has played consistently well this fall and is the only player with four top-20 finishes. Griffin, who shot 66 on Thursday before stalling to a second-round 74, said of the double-bogey finish on Saturday: “It was just cold and windy this morning and (the hole) played tough. I was frustrated and kind of (angry), but I turned it into a positive. It freed me up pretty good. “My game the best it’s ever been for sure. I’m playing really smart and my short game has improved a ton. That’s always been my Achilles heel.” Griffin recalled a conversation he had with Greg Norman recently at a pro-am dinner “that really stuck in the back of my mind. He made the comment that he doesn’t look at the guys that are winning and missing three cuts. He looks at the guys that are finishing 10th, 15th, 20th consistently. It’s been a goal of mine this year. You don’t have to be a hero necessarily to have a good, solid week.” The highest-ranked player in the field when the tournament began, Sweden’s Henrik Stenson at 37th, failed to make the even-par cut. Only two of the top 11 players on the leaderboard, Malnati and Austin Cook, have even one Tour title.
