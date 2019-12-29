COMING IN SPRING 2020 … just in time for the start of the baseball season.
“How the Braves Came to Cobb” is a tabletop book that tells the story of how a major league sports franchise uprooted in downtown and replanted in the suburbs. Based on the interviews with Cobb County Chairman Tim Lee and CEO for Braves Development Mike Plant used in this series and with additional research and interviews by author Carole Townsend, “How the Braves Came to Cobb” gives a firsthand account of the Braves’ decision for leaving Atlanta, the difficulties faced, problems overcome and the eventual impact the Atlanta Braves’ arrival has had on Cobb County. Photographs from the day of the announcement through Opening Day 2017 and through the Braves’ first season in Cobb provide a visual timeline of the construction, the people and the politics of SunTrust Park and accompanying mixed-use development, The Battery. Beautifully printed and bound, the tabletop book will be one fans of The Braves and of Cobb County will treasure.
Proceeds from the book will be donated in honor of the family of Tim Lee, who passed away Sept. 29, 2019, nine days after the interviews for the book were conducted. The family has directed proceeds to go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier — The Tim Lee Club in Habersham County.
