Synovus Financial Corp. reported financial results for the quarter ending Sept. 30.
Third quarter 2019 highlights
- Diluted EPS of 83-cents, adjusted diluted EPS of 97-cents, down 2.7% sequentially and up 2.9% year-over-year.
- Period-end loan growth of $279.3 million, or 3.1% annualized, from prior quarter.
- Non-interest-bearing deposits excluding public funds increased $392.6 million sequentially or 18.2% annualized.
- Net interest margin of 3.69%, unchanged from the previous quarter. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting adjustments, net interest margin was 3.42%, down six basis points from the prior quarter.
- Non-interest income declined by $1 million from the second quarter but grew $1.1 million or 1.2% sequentially on an adjusted basis.
- Credit quality metrics remained solid, with non-performing loan ratio declining two basis points and the non-performing asset ratio increasing three basis points.
- Repurchased $343.5 million in common stock during the quarter; year-to-date repurchases total $688.5 million of the $725 million repurchase authorization.
- Completed $350 million Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E offering on July 1.
