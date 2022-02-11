Across the country and in Cobb County, Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams fans alike are gearing up for the biggest game of the year Sunday, but one Marietta Blue Devil has more riding on Super Bowl LVI than most.
Kara Henderson Snead, a former Marietta High School graduate and former anchor on the NFL Network, is married to the Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead. The Rams are set to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals at Sunday’s game at SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood.
Snead, who spoke with the Marietta Daily Journal while riding in a jeep with the top down on the Pacific Coast Highway, said the weekend was brimming with excitement and activity for her and her family.
Snead said she, her family and friends will get up Sunday morning and head over to the team hotel in Manhattan Beach, California, and then to the stadium for tailgating before the game.
“So Sunday, we have about 45 guests that are coming to the game, and I will be shepherding those people,” she said. “There are tailgate parties before the game that are probably the most fun events of the whole weekend outside of the game. There’s always great performers and really interesting people there.”
The week has already been packed with activities for the Sneads. On Wednesday, Snead, a member of the Marietta Class of 1991, said she attended a John Mayer concert and was hoarse already. She was headed to the team hotel to meet family on Thursday and later the NFL Honors, an annual awards show and gala event that recognizes the league’s best players, performances and coaches.
“And then tomorrow it’s more of the same, more family, more friends coming in,” she said. “It’s like hosting a wedding, it really is. As a female, I don’t even want to get started on what’s required to plan outfits for all of these events on top of everything else. It’s a whirlwind, but it’s the greatest high-class problem that you can have if you have to plan an event and be with the team in the Super Bowl.”
Once the game begins, that’s when the real stress begins, Snead said.
“It’s been 10 years in the making to get to our now second Super Bowl, so it’ll be a lot of fun,” she said. “Our last Super Bowl was obviously in Atlanta a few years ago. We didn’t win that game. This one is now at home which is obviously unusual to have a Super Bowl in your home stadium. (That makes it) more special than it would be.”
Snead said she hopes they have the problem of planning a parade next week after a win.
“If we have that high-class problem, then things have gone well,” she said.
When asked about her outlook for the game, Snead was optimistic about a win for the Rams.
“In my professional opinion — highly biased, but also very knowledgeable — we’re going to win because we have a team that is gelled at the perfect time, just talent top to bottom and a great culture, which is what we really pride ourselves on,” she said.
Snead met her husband while working as a reporter and anchor on the NFL Network where she worked for years starting in 2004 by anchoring the signature show. Snead said she left the network when her now husband joined the Rams as their GM in 2012. At NFLN, Snead conducted in-depth interviews, pregame and postgame reports and sideline reports for a variety of shows across the network including “NFL Total Access,” “Around the League,” “NFL GameDay Morning” and “NFL GameDay Final.” For the 2010 season, she contributed on-site reports for both NFL Network and NFL.com for coverage of “Thursday Night Football,” according to a news release.
“We met in a Patriots press box when he was with the Atlanta Falcons, and I was covering a game,” she said. “We became good friends, and years later we ended up reconnecting and went from there.”
Though Snead has since moved to Malibu, she still keeps in touch with friends from high school in the Cobb County area, she said. Snead has a son, Tate, from a previous marriage along with a stepson, Logan, and stepdaughter, Cannon, with her husband.
“It’s very funny, my husband and I, we got married on what was an NFL bye week, which means it’s the one weekend a year you don’t play a game,” she said. “We got married then so we always have our anniversary on a bye week. So for us, now to have Valentine’s Day on the backend of the Super Bowl, I hope our plans are to be preparing for a parade. If we had those Valentine’s Day plans, I would be a happy girl.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.