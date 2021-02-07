Now through April 22, visitors to the Steffen Thomas Museum of Art in Buckhead can view “Celebrating Creative Genius: The Art, Life, and Legacy of Eatonton Native David Driskell.”
The exhibit features original artworks and prints by Driskell on loan from galleries, private collections and institutions plus photographs and artifacts from the artist’s early life. Admirers of Steffen Thomas will appreciate shared themes in their work, and see why Driskell is so renowned in the art world. David Driskell (1931-2020) was a prolific artist, scholar, curator and Putnam County native. He is revered for his role in uplifting artists of color and developing African-American Art as a distinct field of study.
The Exhibition will include a special component for students of all grade levels from surrounding counties. Selected works by the students will be on display in the West Gallery of the Museum along with an impressive array of original Driskell collages, prints and paintings.
For more information, visit steffenthomas.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.