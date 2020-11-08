ARLINGTON, Texas — Just when it looked like the Steelers would add another chapter to the ledger of road stinkers against teams with losing records, they used some fourth-quarter fortitude to extend the best start in franchise history.
Trailing by 10 entering the final quarter, the Steelers scored 15 unanswered points to pull out a 24-19 victory against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
The win, witnessed by thousands of Terrible Towel-waving fans, improved the Steelers to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. The Cowboys, who held 13-0 and 19-9 leads, lost their fourth in a row to fall to 2-7.
Shaking off a knee injury that forced him to the locker room late in the first half, Ben Roethlisberger threw a go-ahead 8-yard touchdown pass to Eric Ebron with 2 minutes, 14 seconds remaining to give the Steelers their first lead, 24-19.
The Steelers had to sweat out a hectic final drive with Minkah Fitzpatrick batting down a pass at the goal line for the second game in a row.
Facing a team that had given up an NFL-high 34.4 points per game, the Steelers trailed 13-0 late in the first half and 19-9 entering the fourth quarter before the offense found its rhythm.
Roethlisberger threw touchdown passes to James Washington and JuJu Smith-Schuster to help the Steelers claw back in it.
For three quarters, the Steelers were outplayed by the Cowboys, who started journeyman Garrett Gilbert at quarterback. Gilbert threw a touchdown pass, but he also had a costly interception in the end zone by Fitzpatrick in the fourth quarter.
A week after the Baltimore Ravens rushed for 265 yards against the Steelers, they gave up 144 to the Cowboys.
Roethlisberger was 14 of 19 for 111 yards and a touchdown in the first half before he headed to the locker room with a knee injury. He returned for the first drive of the third quarter and completed 29 of 42 attempts for 306 yards overall.
Chris Boswell’s career-long 59-yard field goal, which also was a franchise-record, capped a first half in which the Steelers scored nine points in the final 1:10 to cut into a 13-0 deficit.
The Cowboys opened the second half by putting Greg Zuerlein in position to kick his third field goal of the game, a 45-yarder, to put the Steelers in a 16-9 hole.
No. 4 for Zuerlein came with 2:13 left in the quarter after a 12-play drive that chewed 6:26 off the clock. The 39-yard field goal made it a two score game for the Steelers, 19-9.
The Steelers cut the deficit to 19-15 on the first play of the fourth quarter when Roethlisberger threaded a pass across the middle for Smith-Schuster, who bulled into the end zone to complete a 31-yard score. For the second time in the game, Boswell failed to make the extra point, as the Cowboys blocked this attempt.
The Cowboys took over at the Steelers 36 after Rico Dowdle brought back the kickoff from the goal line for a 64-yard return. The Steelers had Dowdle bunched in along the right sideline, but he still found space for the big gain.
Gilbert moved the Cowboys to the 5 where on third down his throw into the end zone was intercepted by Fitzpatrick with 11:45 remaining.
Taking over at the 1, Roethlisberger used a pair of completions to Chase Claypool to get the Steelers near midfield. A strip sack which gave the ball back to the Cowboys was negated by an illegal contact penalty on linebacker Jaylon Smith, giving the Steelers a first down at the Dallas 48. A personal foul on the next play against linebacker Leighton Vander Esch set up the Steelers at the 32.
Boswell’s 43-yard field goal with 7:11 left pulled the Steelers within 19-18.
The Steelers forced a punt and took over at their 21 with 4:11 left. The drive appeared to end on three straight incomplete passes, but Aldon Smith was called for roughing the passer on third down, and the Steelers had new life at the Dallas 36.
Two plays later, Roethlisberger found Diontae Johnson for a 42-yard catch and run that put the Steelers at the Cowboys 13. Two players after that, Ebron caught a pass at the 5 and hurdled a defender before he waltzed into the end zone with the 8-yard go-ahead touchdown. The 2-point conversion try was no good.
The Cowboys’ next drive ended when Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt sacked Gilbert for a 17-yard loss on fourth down.
Bypassing a field goal, the Steelers were stopped on a fourth down run giving the ball back to the Cowboys with 39 seconds to play. Gilbert threw a 32-yard pass to CeeDee Lamb. A 20-yard completion to Michael Gallup put the ball on the Steelers 29, and Gilbert spiked the ball to stop the clock with 0:07 left. A pass to Cedrick Wilson to the 23 stopped the clocked with 0:04 left.
Gilbert’s pass into the end zone was batted down at the goal line.
The Cowboys showed on their opening drive they weren’t going to roll over against the Steelers. Gilbert completed a 32-yard pass to Amari Cooper on third down and backup running back Tony Pollard broke off a 20-yard run that set up Zuerlein’s 38-yard field goal.
The momentum continued to swing in the Cowboys favor in the second quarter when the Steelers were stopped on fourth-and-1 at the Dallas 35. The Steelers faced a second-and-two, but two runs by rookie Anthony McFarland netted one yard. Benny Snell was stopped for no gain on fourth down.
The Cowboys responded with an eight-play, 65-yard touchdown drive capped by Gilbert’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Lamb. Gilbert had a pair of scrambles for 15 and 11 yards, and he found tight end Dalton Schultz for a 16-yard gain.
Following a three-and-out, the Cowboys used some trickery on a punt return. Wilson fielded the ball near the right sideline, took a few steps up, then turned and threw across the field to Cal (Pa.) product C.J. Goodwin. With a wall of blockers ahead of him, Goodwin nearly went about 90 yards for a score. He was tripped up about 10 yards from the end zone, and a penalty pushed the ball back to the 31, giving him a net gain of 73 yards.
Zuerlein’s 44-yard field goal hiked the Cowboys’ lead to 13-0 with 3:46 left in the half.
Roethlisberger headed to the locker room after directing a 75-yard touchdown drive that ended with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Washington. Boswell missed the extra point, but he got another chance – actually two – before the half was over.
Mason Rudolph was called upon to lead the offense when the Steelers got the ball back with 52 seconds on Fitzpatrick’s fumble recovery at the Dallas 39.
Boswell missed a 54-yard field goal that appeared to end the half, but the Steelers were called for a false start and he was given another crack from 59 yards. Boswell banged this one through the uprights and the Steelers trailed 13-9 at halftime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.